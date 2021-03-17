What is more distressing than being in psychological crisis? Nothing. Gut-wrenching agony. Raging fear, mind-numbing confusion, bottomless despair, soul-freezing isolation, estrangement from those most important to us, thoughts of killing ourselves to stop the pain. Mental and emotional corners of hell come in diabolical shapes and sizes.
Who among us has not been there? We all have. Claiming we've never experienced such personal trauma is either lying or admitting we never lived.
Publicly, "mental illness" involves the "other person." Privately, we remember all too well the personal traumas that brought us to our knees. Private stints in walking through fire and brimstone. Stints we don't talk about. We thought we were "crazy;" in fact, we were human and needed other to help us walk through "The Valley of Death."
These times of personal and interpersonal torture need a healing environment, not a sheriff-chauffeured trip to Warm Springs. Panically pacing in a hospital emergency room doesn't remotely "get the job done." Gallatin Valley needs a competently staffed psychiatric unit. It has for years. Now, the need is overflowing. And not for "the other guy." For our community. For our friends. For our families. For us.
