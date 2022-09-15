Let the news come to you

Bozeman is dying but seems unable to address the fact. Floating on a recently bursting housing market, and strong visitor rebound after COVID-19’s peak, everyone well-off enough to do so is relaxing back into business as usual. But business is about to fail, and all across the board.

Whether we focus on the fact or not, business is entirely dependent on its essential workers. Business can’t function without the sea of people who, invisible to most of us, provide all underlying and fundamental needs.

I’m not talking about employees here. I’m talking about the fact that garbage women and men, cleaners, delivery persons, stockers, school bus drivers, grocery clerks, gas station attendants, ski lift operators, hotel staff, mechanics, mail persons and lawn mowers, to name just a few, are being forced to leave the Gallatin Valley for housing they can afford. And as they go, business in all its forms will bleed out.

