Bozeman is dying but seems unable to address the fact. Floating on a recently bursting housing market, and strong visitor rebound after COVID-19’s peak, everyone well-off enough to do so is relaxing back into business as usual. But business is about to fail, and all across the board.
Whether we focus on the fact or not, business is entirely dependent on its essential workers. Business can’t function without the sea of people who, invisible to most of us, provide all underlying and fundamental needs.
I’m not talking about employees here. I’m talking about the fact that garbage women and men, cleaners, delivery persons, stockers, school bus drivers, grocery clerks, gas station attendants, ski lift operators, hotel staff, mechanics, mail persons and lawn mowers, to name just a few, are being forced to leave the Gallatin Valley for housing they can afford. And as they go, business in all its forms will bleed out.
I know there’s a lot to worry about in each of our daily lives — politics, personal issues, the highest stress levels in recent history — but all of it will escalate exponentially if our workers leave town. Ask business owners. The situation is already dire.
Many places have seen their peril and dealt with it: rent controls, incentives like the Big Sky Community Housing Trusts’ Good Deeds program, moratoriums on how many homes can be owned by institutions and out-of-state individuals for investments, VRBOs and second homes. There are other answers out there, or we can devise our own as Montanans so often do.
The doctor would tell us we’re about to go on life support, so it’s now, or fail to survive, Bozeman. You lead business owners, and we’ll all back you all the way.
Melissa Blessing
Belgrade
