Bozeman’s graduating senior class is full of shining stars. The community has gotten a chance to see many of them in the paper in recent weeks thanks to their accomplishments in sports, classrooms, and college admissions. But many of accomplishments go unheralded.
I would like to give a shout out to the kids we haven’t heard about: the ones who know the answers but are quiet and afraid to speak up in class; the socially awkward or neurodivergent ones who don’t wow college admissions interviewers but are poised to change the world; the ones who have battled mental illness and shown up on countless hard days; the ones who find school incredibly challenging but force themselves to go most mornings nonetheless; the ones whose kindness impacts others in ways we never hear about; the ones who have trudged their way toward graduation with no fanfare but with dogged determination to overcome whatever adversity high school presented for them. I want every one of you to know: you are seen.
Congratulations, BHS class of 2021. You are all remarkable.