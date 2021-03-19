The 3-10-21 column on inadequate mental health care at Bozeman Health was timely and excellent!
When we moved here in 1999 Tom Peluso got me involved on a mental health committee that involved him, Dorothy Eck and other interested citizens, including NAMI members (National Alliance on Mental Illness), people with mental health problems, etc. Tom and Dorothy were instrumental in helping Bozeman to provide what mental health options we have (see Mental Health Services, Yellow pages). They pushed hard for the Gallatin Mental Health Center, Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) for our police in dealing with mental health crises, developing an advisory committee for the county commissioners, involving state HHS and on and on. Dorothy is gone, but Tom is still faithful to the cause.
I don’t know the particulars, but pressure on Bozeman Health to include in all their expansion a few rooms for acute mental health crises hasn’t been successful. Bozeman has long had a reputation for treating a mental health emergency by giving the patient a bus ticket to Warm Springs. When I was a Whitefish doc we built a new hospital in 1970 and included a room for use in such emergencies — and we were a small town!
Considering we have a growing medical center which includes nurse and physician training of MSU students, we should be ashamed of Bozeman Health’s seeming lack of serious concern for mental health — especially since ours is one of the fastest growing areas in the nation. We can do better.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.