Letter to the editor: Bozeman Health not supporting its local nursing staff

Michelle Weber

Aug 22, 2021

I want to bring attention to the current issue regarding nursing staff at Bozeman Health. Perhaps many folks in The Gallatin area don't know any nurses personally. Perhaps our community doesn't know that nurses are leaving because that cannot afford to live here. Perhaps they trust Bozeman Health recent statements regarding the pay increases and that our community nurses don't need what they are asking for. Perhaps our community does not know that the hospital is facing unprecedented shortages of nurses and are relying on traveling nursing staff to function.

Maybe our community does not understand the costs of traveling nurses compared to nurses who permanently reside here. Or the costs to our community to constantly retraining new staff only to have them leave because that can't afford even temporary housing. What will we do in winter when traveling nurses have no place to stay?

Changing pay to performance bonuses with no guarantee of what that will translate to in a salary is punitive to the hard working permanent nursing staff that are trying to care for our community members. Bozeman Health has increased beds but not nursing staff.

Please read and sign the nurses' petition and show them they have your support. When the time comes and you need care, don't you want the best care our nurses can give us? Support them so when the time comes there are enough of them to support you and your health. Don't believe me, go ask a local nurse.

Michelle Weber
Bozeman