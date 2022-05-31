I fell in love with Bozeman because of swimming. As a Hi-Line age group and high school swimmer, I traveled to Bozeman and stayed with a Barracuda swimmer’s family for meets that were held at MSU. My host family was incredibly kind to me throughout junior high and high school, the Bozeman coaches were amazing, and the swim team was full of strong athletes.
When I moved here the summer of 1993, I simply loved swimming in the 50-meter pool. My swimming experience, however, has been a steady decline over the last three decades.
Lap swimming hours have consistently decreased, the Masters swim team has been forced into times that are unreasonable for any person working full-time, and closures due to maintenance or staffing have become more frequent and unpredictable. To my knowledge, the city of Bozeman has hired outside consultants for aquatics evaluation three times, spending significant taxpayer money, without visible result. Currently, the Bozeman Swim Center is closed due to structural and safety concerns. The pool at MSU is closed and being rebuilt as a four-lane pool. I am assuming that MSU is choosing to build a four-lane pool instead of a normal six-lane pool to avoid hosting swim meets for Montana kids as they did during my youth.
The lack of long-range planning for aquatics in Bozeman and futile hope that another organization would step up to meet the needs of the community has resulted in a complete lack of access. I am sorry for all age group swimmers, but particularly high school juniors who count on their summer season for college swim scholarships. I am sorry for local triathletes, some of whom compete professionally, whose seasons were just thrown an unhittable curveball. The taxpayers of Gallatin County deserve better.
