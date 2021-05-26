As a longtime lap swimmer at the Swim Center and father of a Barracuda who has trained regularly at the center for over six years, one thing is very clear: the city of Bozeman has been failing the swim community for years now. And it’s only getting worse.
Having had the opportunity to swim all across the West, I can echo the words of far more experienced swimmers than I when I say that the Swim Center is not just a strange pool (dark, inadequate ventilation, no lane lines for noon lap swim and no markings on the bottom for widths), it’s also poorly run and operated. Though it has a dedicated and caring group of lifeguards, whom the city does not seem to support, many of the solutions would be simple fixes to safety/accessibility issues that very much need to be addressed.
Like many local swimmers, due to the limited hours for lap swimming (unlike any other pool I've ever visited), I’ve all but given up on the Swim Center. But as a father to a daughter who not only thrives in the pool, but thrives with her fellow teammates and the Barracuda coaching staff, the fact that she and other kids like her will now be deprived of time in the water, time with her team and brilliant coaching staff — time that gives our kids a fair shake at competing with swimmers across the state — is simply unacceptable.
Now that the city managers are looped in to one of Bozeman's most iconic facilities in disrepair, we can only hope the necessary changes will be made to support our kids, our elders, our lifeguards, our athletes in training and all those who would benefit from greater access to the only public pool in town.