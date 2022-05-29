The sad state of the Swim Center in disrepair is not new news. I’ve written letters to the editor and met with city officials for a decade now, expressing concerns about an inadequate HVAC system, migraine and asthma inducing air quality, and a pool that remains closed to the public from 8 a.m. to 3:55 p.m. each day, minus a one-hour noon window.
I’m a swim dad to a 14-year-old Bozeman Barracuda, but I’m also a decade-long noon lap swimmer. When I asked my daughter a few years back about taking a break from swim during a challenging time in her life, she said, “No dad, the pool is where I process stuff.” Like so many kids, the pool isn’t just her athletic arena and platform to compete — it’s also her refuge.
We’ve got a unicorn of a Barracuda Head Coach here in Coach Dersch and undoubtedly one of the best coaching staffs in the state. We also have the defending Short Course Montana State Champions, but we are a team without a pool. And I, like so many others in this community, am a lap swimmer without a pool.
This didn’t just creep up on us. The poor management, the lack of open swim hours, and the ridiculous nature of our Barracudas swimming 20-yard widths each day, have been well documented.
We have one of the strongest swim clubs and communities in the region, and Bozeman feels like the anti-swim city. It’s long overdue that the city of Bozeman look itself in the mirror and ask why so many other cities in our area, with smaller populations and far less affluent, can support aquatic facilities for their youth, but we continue to fail at every turn.
