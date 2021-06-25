As executive director of Reach, Inc., every few months I encounter an eye-opening example of how much progress still needs to be made for the Gallatin Valley to be accessible to people with disabilities. For instance, on June first a pipe burst in the fire suppression system at one of Reach’s homes. Suddenly, six people who need 24/7, hands-on support from staff in a wheelchair accessible space were without housing. Their bedrooms, bathrooms, and kitchen were flooded.
On the evening this occurred, we did not expect to find suitable housing on such short notice. The clients spent the night in the safety of our Work Center thanks to staff who worked to create a comfortable place to sleep. As they have done since the start of the pandemic, our resilient team adapted and took all necessary actions to ensure the clients had a positive experience.
The next day, we searched every possible avenue to find housing to accommodate our clients and their staff. There was absolutely nothing, and our clients remained in the Work Center. A week later, while testing the fire suppression system, another pipe burst, and the clients’ return home was postponed indefinitely. As of today, after over a year of being stuck at home, now our clients can’t go back.
Bozeman doesn’t just have a housing crisis, we also have an accessible housing crisis. It is estimated that one in four adults in the US has a disability, and I can say with conviction, that one in four housing options in Bozeman is not accessible, especially in cases of emergency.
I invite you to join us to advocate for a solution to this important issue. We believe that together, we can find a way forward that is inclusive of all of our community members.