On the night of July 19 at the City Commission meeting there was yet another ugly incident of homophobia and racism that was painful to watch. School board and city commission meetings used to be quiet, orderly meetings where all participants felt comfortable and welcome. Over the past few years, police have been needed at Bozeman meetings to keep order and elected officials have been subjected to verbal attacks leaving them fearing for their safety. Unfortunately, there was no local media coverage of the latest event, and few citizens will ever know it happened.
As a community we need to have difficult conversations and be able to disagree and remain calm while respecting others’ opinions and identities. The city commission is about to embark on a large project to “ensure that every resident, visitor, and city of Bozeman employee feels welcomed and valued, and can thrive no matter their race, identity, or life circumstance.” They will be holding lots of public sessions seeking comments and ideas as they try to make Bozeman “the gold standard” for creating policies that ensure people feel like they belong and are respected in this community. Please get involved and participate. We have lots of work to do with regard to communication and inclusion.
Thank you to the city commissioners who have the ambition to improve our community and ensure we all feel safe and can thrive. The only way this initiative will succeed is through lots of participation.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.