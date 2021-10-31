Letter to the editor: Bozeman deserves better than Bowen as next judge Stephen Schultz Oct 31, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Though Magdalena "Mitzi" Bowen appears to be spending big in order for her to achieve her ambition of serving as our next municipal judge, she cannot outrun her history of poor conduct as standing master. Like so many others, I have witnessed the suffering she has caused families and children through incompetent rulings. Her obvious inattentiveness to key details that lead to confusion and controversy for litigating parties is all to common in her courtroom. Bozeman deserves better than Magdalena Bowen.Previous letters have pointed out her unabashed favoritism for friends and colleagues who seek to benefit from her position. These relationships will further profit if she is to be elected while others who oppose her face certain retaliation. Please vote "no" for Magdalena Bowen as municipal judge to keep our neighbors safe. Stephen SchultzBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Magdalena Bowen Bozeman Sport Law Sociology Favoritism Judge Colleague Letter Deserve Better Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Vote down Gallatin County's courts building bond Posted: 12:15 a.m. Guest column: Montana Legislature strengthened 'move over, slow down' law Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Nothing is more powerful than your vote, so use it Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Housing levy isn't the right fix for city of Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Pomeroy has served us well, deserves our vote Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will win the World Series? You voted: Atlanta Houston Vote View Results Back