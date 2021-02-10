When the city commission met to discuss their proposed residential parking benefit district policy in March 2020, the overflow crowd of affected residents overwhelmingly opposed the policy. Shortly afterward the pandemic closed down in-person meetings, the commission disregarded opposition to the policy, and voted to adopt it in a virtual meeting. Now, while we are still unable to meet in person, the city continues to pursue the policy.
The stated values of creating parking benefit districts include use of a diversity of transportation options to reduce climate impacts. A recently elected public official stated “Don’t tell me your values. Show me your budget and I’ll tell you what you value.”
So does the city budget include financing plans for multi-modal transportation systems? Nope. Just roads. No improved bike paths, no increased public transportation.
The Parking Handbook states the goal "new development utilizes existing parking lots … instead of building more paved surfaces.” But a year ago the commission approved rezoning a heavily used Medical Arts parking lot on N. Willson, again ignoring the super majority of surrounding households’ opposition, and is in the process of approving a large building on this B-3 parking lot, further exacerbating parking problems.
Also in the handbook, best practices recommends keeping commercial parking management separate from residential districts. But the parking “benefit” district is proposed to push commercial parking into established residential neighborhoods.
The Parking Handbook is full of contradictions to the decisions the commission is making, and the only consistent goal is to reduce the responsibility of developers to provide adequate parking and to create an unwelcome spill of cars into our quiet residential neighborhoods.
