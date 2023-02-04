As a city resident, I encourage the Bozeman City Commission to resist requests to zone fraternities and sororities out of portions of the University District. Policy that moves more students further away from campus will result in harmful long term outcomes for our community — more traffic, reduced rental housing options within city limits, longer commutes for Montana State University students, and gentrified neighborhoods within the University District.
If there are specific fraternities and sororities that are being bad neighbors, let’s confront those organizations as a community and creatively seek conflict resolution strategies through MSU’s Dean of Students and MSU’s Greek Life organization. MSU owes its residential neighbors an honest and ongoing effort to be a better neighbor, and good faith efforts to reduce conflict can help us build a stronger community and teach students the value of being neighborly.
Weaponizing zoning to achieve a broad-stroke exclusion of Greek life communities, however, is a misuse of zoning and will harm our community fabric over the long run. We are a college town, after all, so let's act like it. Students are a central part of what makes this community vibrant, and we should not even consider excluding them from our university district neighborhoods.
Zach Brown
Bozeman
