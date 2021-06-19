You spoke with Congress to talk about affordable housing this week, yet at the same time approved to fund an additional $50,000, with your fellow commissioners 4-0, for "Parking Due Diligence" for the Northeast Urban Renewal District Fiscal Year 2022, but already gave $25,000 for the same project last year. What complete fluff and waste of our taxpayer dollars.
When asked by a citizen, me, where's this going? What firm is charging this? And whether or not this was an open contract for me and my LLC, and/or for the great architectural firm I work for, could bid on it.
Not only did the entire commission ignore the questions, they also asked David Fine the presenter if he would like to clarify, he said nothing.
He's an Economic Development Specialist and refused to answer why us Bozemanites just payed $75,000 on "due diligence for parking."
Also in the same meeting, one of the projects included 2 buildings, at 3 levels high, to be built off 7th at around $800,000 each, as part of the $3.5 million package. When asked how many of those units will be for affordable housing — the number one issue in our valley — once again, silence.
Do we live in a totalitarian government that doesn't answer to its own citizen's questions, and then pays unnamed consultants/advisors $75,000 of taxpaying money for due diligence on parking in the cannery district? Or is this Montana, America?
Do you as mayor promise to release their report?
I would love to read what a taxpayer funded $75,000 "due diligence parking fee" report has created.
Or are you just going to ignore your citizens like you do their questions during Tuesday's city commission meeting?
My fellow Bozemanites, we deserve answers to our questions. This is America.