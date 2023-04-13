I am writing to encourage the voters in the Bozeman and Belgrade communities to vote in favor of forming an Urban Transportation District to ensure the continuation of the Streamline and Galavan bus services.
As you know, public transportation is an essential service for many members of our community, particularly those who cannot afford to own a car or those who cannot drive due to disabilities, age or other reasons. The Streamline and Galavan bus services have been providing safe, reliable, and affordable transportation to the residents of Bozeman and Belgrade for many years. These services have been a lifeline for many people, helping them get to work, school, medical appointments, and other essential destinations.
Because Bozeman’s population increased to over 50,000 residents at the 2020 census, HRDC, which operates these services can no longer receive the federal funding that supports the services. Only a government entity can receive the funding. This is why we are asking voters to approve an Urban Transportation District. The district would be governed by a board appointed by the City of Bozeman, the City of Belgrade and Gallatin County. There is no cost to the taxpayers by forming the district. Any tax levy proposed by the future board to expand services would need to be approved by the voters residing in the district.
Approving the district will ensure that the Streamline and Galavan bus services continue to operate. This will benefit not only the people who rely on these services but also our community as a whole.
I urge all voters in Bozeman and Belgrade to vote in favor of forming an Urban Transportation District. Let's work together to ensure that the Streamline and Galavan bus services continue to serve our community for generations to come.
Bruce Grubbs
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.