I recently was traveling and was quite dismayed when I noticed there are no recycling containers in our airport. Wow! Our community can afford to build such a beautiful facility and expand it numerous times and yet forgo to manage a budget to accommodate recycling? What kind of message does that convey to those that live and travel here?
Bozeman is a hub for tourism. Hundreds of thousands of people pass through. Many are attracted to our area for its natural beauty and spectacular outdoor recreation. Isn’t essential that we promote conservation of resources — especially at our “international” airport? Is it too much to ask for recycling?
I honestly thought every airport does it, that it’s a national industry standard. What a shock to live in a community neglecting this need. I’m hoping next time I go through the airport I can feel a bit better about our town knowing the management promptly resolved this issue.