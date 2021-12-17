Letter to the editor: Bozeman a generous enough place to accept refugees R. Ross Rodgers Dec 17, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Paul Nachman's letter (Dec 10) cited cost factors for a community that accepts refugees for resettlement, by which I suspect he means Afghans who have fled the Taliban. He cited particular costs and I will assume he was correct about those. His conclusion that "an influx of refugees is a burden Bozeman should decline," however, was wrong.Bozeman is a generous place. There are many refugees from Afghanistan on U.S. military bases here and abroad, perhaps 100,000 of them, waiting for U.S. resettlement. Montana is about 3% of the U.S. population, Bozeman about three-tenths of a percent. Our share of those refugees would be about 30 or 35, a small number in a town of 55,000. More important, Bozeman people are generous and caring and would reach out with offers of furniture, clothing, housewares, tutoring, mentoring, and helping resettled people adjust. Many jobs are immediately available, even for people with limited English. The federal spending for resettlement support will be the same whether in Bozeman or anywhere else. We know the special responsibilities we have for these Afghans, many of whom served with or alongside our military or who worked for a government we supported. Most Bozeman people know the rules and follow them: be humane, be generous, do your part. R. Ross RodgersBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: The great debate: Are they spiders or bells? Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Wolves can help control chronic wasting disease Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: We must recognize our past to rise above prejudice Posted: Dec. 16, 2021 Letter to the editor: Commission's subdivision position hard to fathom Posted: Dec. 16, 2021 Letter to the editor: Gallatin River a priceless resource, needs protection Posted: Dec. 15, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with school leaders' criticism of state Superintendent Elsie Arntzen? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back