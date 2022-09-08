I have known Jennifer Boyer for almost 20 year, personally and professionally. She is a remarkable person. With 25 years of bringing Montanans together, she is extremely well qualified to serve as county commissioner. She’s worked with citizens, businesses, landowners, agencies, non-profits and local governments to collaboratively craft local solutions to issues. She has served on the Gallatin County Planning Board, Gallatin County Consolidated Board of Adjustments, and the Gallatin County Growth Policy Committee where she has spent years learning about the challenges facing families, farms, businesses and communities in Gallatin County.
Most recently, she worked with community members from all perspectives to create the Triangle Community Plan, a roadmap for future development in the Gallatin Valley. She’s fair, persistent and a skilled collaborator who seeks solutions. Leading successful problem-solving efforts is what excites her most about local government.
Jennifer and her husband, Chris, operate a small commercial goat farm that supplies local restaurants and butchers with grass-fed meat. She is also mom to a busy teenager who attends Bozeman High so she appreciates the challenges that farmers and families face in our community.
I know Jennifer will work tirelessly to represent all of Gallatin County with an open mind.
Penelope Pierce
Belgrade
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.