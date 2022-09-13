The issues confronting Gallatin County and the county commission never have been as broad and complex as they are today. They stem from the rapid growth happening in the county. It’s not surprising and these issues won’t solve themselves.
More than ever the County needs Commissioners who understand these issues and have the skills and mind-set to deal with them fairly. In the case of the open Commission seat Jennifer Boyer is the only candidate who fits this description. Her opponent’s main theme seems to be “keep Montana Montana.” That’s helpful as an overarching idea but it’s not helpful when it comes to addressing the county’s challenges. The county is changing as is Montana. It never will be what it was even ten years ago.
For over a decade Boyer has worked on the challenges facing Gallatin County, from transportation to water supply to dealing with the problems of child abuse. She’s gained the knowledge to do the job of commissioner. More important she has the skill set to bridge gaps between competing interest and find workable solutions to the county’s challenges. We need her on the county commission and need to elect her in November.
Julie Quenemoen
Bozeman
