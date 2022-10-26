I met Jennifer Boyer years ago when we were board members of the Gallatin Watershed Council. The council was concerned about water quality issues impacting our local streams and rivers. Jennifer Boyer and I, along with other board members made presentations about storm water management solutions to community leaders in Belgrade, Bozeman, and Manhattan. Jennifer led most of these presentations. Her knowledge of the subject matter and presentation was impressive and well received. As a result of this educational outreach, the city of Bozeman has one of the most progressive storm water management programs in the state. Currently, hydronic vortex sediment separation-storm water treatment systems are being installed throughout Bozeman.
Jenifer Boyer understands the complex issues facing Gallatin County. Her desire to gain knowledge about these issues and then join community boards over the years to help solve those issues is both admirable and much appreciated.
I cannot think of another person better prepared or more deserving to become our next County Commissioner. Please join me in voting for Jenifer Boyer. She really does walk the talk!
Bart Manion
Bozeman
