Jennifer Boyer is the person we need for the Gallatin County Commission. She has the experience, skills and foresight necessary for county decision-making.
Jennifer’s 23 years’ experience in Montana include: working with diverse interests in the Big Hole Valley to develop solutions to water resource problems; owning and managing a successful agricultural production company, Farm 51; volunteering on the Gallatin County Planning Board, the Gallatin County Growth Policy Committee, the board of directors of Streamline, and many other organizations.
Jennifer’s skills as a facilitator will serve her well as a county commissioner. She makes a quick study of complex issues. She knows the benefits of bringing differing interests together and she is skilled at doing it. She is open-minded and listens to all perspectives.
Jennifer’s foresight is informed by her priorities for governing. They include instituting plans to help predict and minimize the impacts of growth; taking a many-pronged approach to address Gallatin County’s affordable housing challenges; and providing efficient and cost-effective public safety and community services.
Having known Jennifer both professionally and personally for many years, she has proven that she is particularly well suited for the job of county commissioner. Please give her your vote in November.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.