Jennifer Boyer is running for Gallatin County Commission because she believes that strong and effective local government is essential to making the Gallatin Valley a great place to live. Her experience demonstrates a commitment to working with others to solve tough issues.
Jennifer is no stranger to the challenges we face. She has served on the Gallatin County Planning Board, Gallatin County Consolidated Board of Adjustments, and the Gallatin County Growth Policy Committee. She has also been a member of HRDC’s Streamline transportation board and Gallatin Watershed Council’s board of directors.
As a facilitator and community planner, Jennifer has spent 25 years bringing Montanans together. Most recently, she worked with community members from all perspectives to create the Triangle Community Plan, a roadmap for future development in the Gallatin Valley. Over the years, I have been in many meetings and discussions facilitated by Jennifer and can attest to her ability to listen, draw people into conversations, and support respectful dialog.
As Gallatin County continues to grow, Jennifer is the type of leader we need. When you go to cast your ballot this fall, I hope you will join me in supporting Jennifer Boyer for Gallatin County commissioner.
