Our county commission has an open seat. The perfect person to fill this seat is Jennifer Boyer. She’s levelheaded, knowledgeable and experienced in the challenges facing the county. But more specifically, she’s a farmer who know first hand the importance of the ag industry in the county. She’s seen firsthand the rapid growth in the county that is placing increasing pressure on our water supply and the quality of our streams and rivers. These challenges will only get worse with additional growth and the prospect of regular drought cycles.
We need someone who will work with all people and groups in the county without the distractions that often come with party affiliations ideologies. Those simply are not factors with Jennifer. Her style and instincts are to solve problems, pure and simple. She’s not one to advocate radical changes just for the sake of change, but she’s also not afraid to explore new ideas and approaches if the old ones aren’t working.
This is the mentality we need in all of our elected officials and maybe more so with the county commission. Join me in electing Jennifer Boyer to the Gallatin County Commission in November.
Barbara Rusmore
Bozeman
