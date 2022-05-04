Experience matters. On June 7 the citizens of Gallatin County will have the opportunity to vote for the most qualified candidate for county attorney—Bjorn Boyer. Bjorn has been serving the people of Gallatin County as a prosecutor for 7-and-a-half years. He prosecutes the most serious crimes: homicide, rape, child sexual assaults and violent felony assaults. His primary objective is his commitment to the rights of the victims and survivors while being keenly aware of the constitution rights of the accused. He serves on the Sexual Assault Response Team and served on a committee investigating human trafficking. In addition, he has the endorsement of the Bozeman Peace Officers Association as well as many others within the criminal justice community.
Audrey Cromwell is a family law attorney. That is the field of law she chose to practice. There have been several opportunities over the years for her to enter public service through the county attorney's office. Instead, she made two unsuccessful bids for the two district court judge vacancies. Two governors, one Democrat and one Republican, felt she didn't have the qualifications to be a District Court Judge. Is her bid for County Attorney just a placeholder for the next judicial vacancy? The residents of Gallatin County deserve better.
We need to elect qualified people for public office not people who see it as another rung on their political ladder. Bjorn has worked hard for the people of Gallatin County and will continue working hard as your next county attorney. Bjorn is a public servant, not a politician. His dedication to the citizens of Gallatin County is proven. He serves with integrity and conviction. Experience matters. Elect Bjorn Boyer as your next county attorney.
