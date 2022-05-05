I’ve lived in the Gallatin Valley since 1983 and have never written a letter to the editor of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. I support Bjorn Boyer, who is running for Gallatin County Attorney. Bjorn has been a deputy attorney in this same office for over seven years. During this time, Bjorn has been to court hundreds of times representing the people of Gallatin Valley and the state of Montana against accused felons and others.
Bjorn is a known and respected prosecutor who works for justice and fair sentencing. I was recently a juror on a trial where Bjorn was prosecuting a man for intimidating and trying to influence a local judge. Bjorn was professional, thorough, and competent in his arguments and cross examination and won a guilty verdict in the trial. Bjorn has successfully prosecuted many assaults, rapes and robberies in the county.
Bjorn has handled major cases in the Gallatin Valley including the recent murder of a young boy in West Yellowstone by members of his own family (Sasser/Batts). He is not a newcomer to taking a hard look at heinous crimes. He carries no political baggage or ambitions except for following the law and representing the people of the Gallatin Valley as required by Montana statutes.
The assistant prosecuting county attorneys in the Gallatin Valley often carry caseloads of over 200 felonies each, well above other similar cities, including Missoula. As the person managing this group of attorneys and thousands of cases, this is not for the faint of heart or disorganized. Bjorn can handle this task.
If you do your homework about the other candidate for this June’s Democratic Primary, you will notice a huge difference in competence, and experience. Bjorn is the right person to be the next Gallatin County attorney. Please vote Bjorn Boyer in this next election.
