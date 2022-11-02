If you want to see how someone will govern, watch how they campaign. Jennifer Boyer has crisscrossed Gallatin County, asking citizens what matters most to them and listening. Conversely, her opponent, Joe Flynn, wouldn’t even answer questions from this newspaper.
Of the two, Jennifer is focused on the challenges we face. Her website states her priorities: To implement plans that help predict and minimize the impact of growth, tackle housing and affordability on multiple fronts, and maintain public safety and services.
Of the two, Jennifer has the experience required. She has served on Gallatin County’s Planning Board, Consolidated Board of Adjustments, and its Growth Policy Committee. She worked on the Triangle Community Plan, creating a roadmap for our valley’s future development, and served on the HRDC’s Streamline transportation board.
Jennifer has been rolling up her sleeves and serving our community for 25 years. Throughout, she has demonstrated her hallmark trait: building partnerships among contrary groups to solve complex issues.
We need Jennifer’s experience, wisdom, good character and grace. And we’re lucky to have her as a candidate. Please join me in voting for Jennifer Boyer for county commission.
Diana Sauther
Bozeman
