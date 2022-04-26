My name is Bjorn Boyer and I am asking for your vote to be the next Gallatin County attorney. I am the only candidate in the Democratic primary that possesses the experience, leadership, and ideas to guide the criminal justice system in Gallatin County. I have served the citizens of Gallatin County for over seven years as a deputy county attorney. I have prosecuted serious felony cases including homicide, rape, aggravated assault, robbery, child sexual abuse, and domestic violence. I am a member of the Sexual Assault Response Team and the anti-human trafficking task force. My objective in every case is to protect our community from crime. My commitment to the safety and security of the citizens of Gallatin County has earned me an endorsement from the Bozeman Police Protective Association.
The Gallatin County Attorney’s Office needs an injection of fresh ideas and I am the qualified candidate to lead it into the future. I support the creation of a Mental Health Treatment Court. Such a project will be tough work and will require assembling a diverse group of people including Judges, mental health professionals, probation officers, and criminal defense attorneys. My prior experience with these professionals will get a treatment court off the ground. I also support the creation of a diversion program that will allow low-level drug and property offenders to keep a clean record by ensuring they receive treatment at the outset of a criminal case. Such a program will also allow victims of property offenses to be paid back early instead of waiting months or years for restitution.
On June 7, you will have the privilege of casting your vote for the next Gallatin County attorney. I hope you agree that I have the experience, leadership, and ideas needed to effectively lead the county attorney’s office.
