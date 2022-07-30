Jennifer Boyer is an exceptionally qualified candidate running for the office of Gallatin County Commissioner. She proved her commitment to public service by her 25 years of work on numerous boards including the Gallatin County Planning Board, the Consolidated Board of Adjustments, the Gallatin County Growth Policy, and many others.
She understands taxation, land use planning, transportation issues, health and water quality issues and our urgent need for positive intergovernmental relations, because she has been involved in all of those areas of local governance. She and her husband run a goat farm, and they have a teenage son who attends Bozeman High School. In short, she is well-versed in every facet of this community.
Lots of people think they should be elected to public office just by throwing out some empty partisan slogans, but their failure to speak specifically about any policy issues tells you they have not done their homework, and they do not comprehend how important this job is for our health, safety and welfare. This is not an office for partisanship, it is an office for hard work and informed decision-making. I am voting for Jennifer Boyer and I hope you will too.
