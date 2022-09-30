Jennifer Boyer has more than 20 years of experience in the Gallatin Valley with problem-solving across partisan lines and community divisions. From helping to create a countywide trail system linking the Gallatin communities together and working to help keep our water sources robust and clean, Boyer’s experience proves she’s the right choice to be Gallatin’s next county commissioner.
Her opponent claims he wants to “keep Montana Montana,” although he still sports a 206-area-code associate from where he recently lived in Seattle before moving to Bozeman. He claims he wants to use software to help solve our problems, but his first campaign expenditure report used a wall calendar to track his campaign schedule, according to the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices. I’m OK with old school. I’m not OK with his disingenuousness or his almost total lack of relevant problem-solving experience.
Jennifer Boyer is a farmer, an experienced problem solver, and a long-time community member who has the leadership skills to help tackle the challenges Gallatin County faces in dealing with rapid growth.
Boyer has what it takes to help Gallatin County continue to thrive. Boyer is the only viable choice in November.
Philip Williams
Bozeman
