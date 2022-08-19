Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Gallatin County Commission is called on more and more to deal with issues that impact the lives of county residents. Whether the issue is urban sprawl, traffic, water supply or affordable housing, the commission’s decisions are important.

That’s why we need experienced and fair-minded people like Jennifer Boyer on the commission.

Boyer is a longtime resident of the county and has served on the county Planning Board, the Triangle Community Plan, HRDC’s transportation board, and with the county’s system for supporting abused children. She is a common sense problem solver willing to work with anyone to find solutions to the county’s problems, regardless of their party affiliation.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Marcia Kaveney

Bozeman

Tags

Recommended for you