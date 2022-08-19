The Gallatin County Commission is called on more and more to deal with issues that impact the lives of county residents. Whether the issue is urban sprawl, traffic, water supply or affordable housing, the commission’s decisions are important.
That’s why we need experienced and fair-minded people like Jennifer Boyer on the commission.
Boyer is a longtime resident of the county and has served on the county Planning Board, the Triangle Community Plan, HRDC’s transportation board, and with the county’s system for supporting abused children. She is a common sense problem solver willing to work with anyone to find solutions to the county’s problems, regardless of their party affiliation.
Boyer’s grounded approach to problems likely comes from her agricultural background. She and her husband run a small farm that supplies grass fed meat to local restaurants and butchers. She understands hard work and the challenges of making a living on the land. She’ll bring that knowledge and her other experiences to bear as a county commissioner.
Please join me in electing Jennifer Boyer to the Gallatin County Commission this November.
