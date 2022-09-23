Katie and I have known Jennifer Boyer for some 20 years. We know Jennifer to have worked tirelessly to bring Montanans of all sorts—from citizens to businesses, landowners to governments—together to create real, lasting solutions to local problems.
Examples of Jennifer’s work for, and commitment to, our community verge on too numerous to highlight: service on the Gallatin County Planning Board, Gallatin County Consolidated Board of Adjustments, and Gallatin County Growth Policy Committee; working with community members from all perspectives to create the Triangle Community Plan, a roadmap for future development in the Gallatin Valley; serving on HRDC’s Streamline transportation board of directors; and acting as Court Appointed Special Advocate for abused or neglected children in Gallatin County.
Separate from Jennifer’s incredible record of community service, there are family and farm. We know Jennifer as the loving mom of a busy Bozeman High teen, and as a committed wife who — along with husband Chris — own and operate a small farm, running a commercial goat herd that supplies local restaurants and butchers with grass-fed meat.
Please vote for Jennifer Boyer, a demonstrated leader and collaborator who has, and will, rise above politics to solve critical local issues.
Scott Bischke and Katie Gibson
Bozeman
