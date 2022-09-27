Gallatin County is no longer small and simple. It’s growing like crazy and with that come all of the challenges of a larger and rapidly growing community. Transportation, water supply, wastewater treatment, housing, education, safety services and more have all become serious challenges. We need a county commission with the experience and vision to tackle these problems.
In November we have to pick another commissioner. Jennifer Boyer is the only candidate with the experience, mindset and commitment to serve us well on the commission. She’s been doing this kind of service for the last twenty years, working on water supply, child abuse, transportation and land use. She’s done so with a unique ability to listen to all interested parties. She’s also a farmer so she understands the agricultural industry that is a vital part of the county.
While the rapid growth we’re experiencing bothers me in many ways, it also offers opportunities for a more diverse and interesting community. But that will happen only if we have people like Jennifer Boyer working for us. Boyer’s service on the commission will be based on solving problems, not on slogans. Help me elect Jennifer Boyer to the county commission in November.
Bob Roughton
Belgrade
