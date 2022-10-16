Of the two candidates running for the Gallatin County Commission, only Jennifer Boyer has the experience that is relevant to the job, having served on the County Planning Board, the county growth policy committee, the climate plan committee, the Streamline Bus Board and he Watershed Council. She is stunningly qualified and committed to our county.
Her opponent is Joe Flynn. His website describes him as committed to freedom and the "Good Growth of Gallatin County." But his website omits that on Jan. 5, 2021,Flynn placed an ad in the Bozeman Chronicle urging Daines to "object to the electorial[sic]college vote on behalf of president Trump." He ends with "Just log onto Senator Daines website and send him an email to support president Trump by giving his objection to the electorial[sic] college vote due to the fraud committed."
This so-called fraud was rejected in court many times, often by Trump's appointed judges. Flynn openly urged Daines and his followers to violate the Constitution. It certainly seems as if Flynn was abetting the insurrection that took place the next day.
This is disturbing information, and I for one prefer a commissioner who has proven her devotion to our community and the truth.
Joslin Fields
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.