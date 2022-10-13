Local politics are generally unrelated to party politics. Rather they must be focused on local challenges and practical solutions.
Gallatin County challenges revolve around managed growth, affordable housing, water quality and social safety. All impact our future as a thriving and healthy community.
That is why I am supporting Jennifer Boyer for Gallatin County commissioner.
Jennifer has spent 25 years bringing Montanans together. She’s worked with citizens, businesses, landowners, agencies and local governments to craft local solutions to issues.
She is not a newcomer to local policy issues.
Jennifer has served on the Gallatin County Planning Board, Gallatin County Consolidated Board of Adjustments, and the Gallatin County Growth Policy Committee. She has spent years learning about the challenges facing families, farms, businesses and communities in Gallatin County. She has worked across partisan lines building partnerships to address complex issues, Recently, she worked with community members from all perspectives to create the Triangle Community Plan, a road map for future development in the Gallatin Valley.
She has done all this while running her commercial goat farm.
Yes, second amendment, COVID and justice reform are important. However, they are better solved in Helena and Washington, DC.
Please give Jennifer Boyer your support.
Glen Esnard
Bozeman
