I first met Jen Boyer sometime around 2000 in the Upper Big Hole Watershed where I was working on some water resource-related issues on the Big Hole River. I was nervous heading into this rich historic multi-generational ranching community, especially as an outsider from Bozeman. As I wandered into a community meeting up in Jackson, it was immediately clear that the woman organizing the local effort to form and coordinate a local watershed group had developed strong ties with this tight knit group, having earned their respect and appreciation for her hard work, competence, and kindness.
The Big Hole Watershed Group has since become one of the most effective in the state as they work together to tackle many challenging issues, building off the work that Jen started a couple of decades ago.
I am so thrilled that Jen is running for county commission, and after seeing her at work for many years helping the good people of Montana achieve great things as communities, my vote is an electoral slam dunk. I encourage you to join me in enthusiastically supporting Jennifer Boyer for Gallatin County Commission.
Karin Boyd
Bozeman
