I’ve called Bozeman home since 1975 and watched the battles between city and county government and a growing divide between citizens who share a love for this valley. We need leadership on the Gallatin County Commission that understands Bozeman is part of Gallatin County and any future planning must demonstrate how the city and county can work together.
Jennifer Boyer has spent 25 years working with citizens, businesses, landowners, agencies and local governments to craft local solutions, serving on the Gallatin County Planning Board, Gallatin County Consolidated Board of Adjustments, he Gallatin County Growth Policy Committee, and HRDC’s Streamline board, gaining a deep understanding of the challenges facing us.
As a farmer supplying local restaurants and butchers with grass-fed meat, she understands the challenges facing farmers in this time of change. We need someone who will listen to all voices and work together to get things done. Jennifer has demonstrated her ability to work across party lines and understands that Bozeman is part of the county and must work together with the city for the best future for the valley we love. I’m voting for Jennifer Boyer.
Billie Warford
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.