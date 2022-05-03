Bjorn Boyer is a prosecutor, not a politician. He does not need to tell the community what he would do if elected, he shows the community everyday his dedication to protecting the public and seeking justice for crime victims. Bjorn has devoted his legal career to serving the community and has the experience necessary to serve as county attorney.
I know firsthand, as I work side-by-side with Bjorn every day. He has the talent and knowledge to tackle the serious issues facing Gallatin County, from handling complex felony prosecutions to working with stakeholders, to find innovative solutions to the mental health and substance abuse issues our community faces. Bjorn’s dedication to the job has earned him the trust and respect of crime victims and law enforcement, who know that he works tirelessly to see that justice is done.
When it comes to the position of county attorney, experience matters and actions speak louder than words. As a deputy country attorney, Bjorn currently handles a wide range of cases, including homicide, rape, DUIs, drug offenses, mental health related cases, and child abuse and neglect. Bjorn’s dedication to crime victims extends from the court room to his work with the Sexual Assault Response Team (SART), where he works with law enforcement, victim advocates, and health care professionals to promote a victim-focused response to the investigation and prosecution of sexual crimes.
The citizens of Gallatin County deserve a county attorney who has the experience to prosecute serious felony cases, as well as the knowledge and talent to tackle the issues that come with an ever-increasing population. Bjorn Boyer is that person and I strongly encourage you to support him.
