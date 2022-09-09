Herding goats isn’t easy — they’re stubborn, tricky, with minds of their own — it’s a lot like being a county commissioner. However, Jennifer Boyer would like to do both. She and her husband, Chris, own a goat ranch just northeast of Bozeman. As commissioner, she wants to bring her experiences solving community problems and building partnerships to the issues we face today.
As strategic facilitator and community engagement leader, she brought together stakeholders from all perspectives to create the Triangle Community Plan, recently approved by the Gallatin County Commission, for the rapidly growing area between Belgrade, Bozeman and Four Corners. This plan will create a roadmap for future growth.
Serving on the Gallatin County Planning Board, the Gallatin County Consolidated Board of Adjustments and the Gallatin County Growth Policy Committees has given her insights into the problems facing local governments and families, farms, and businesses. She states “Some of these challenges are hard to solve, but improvements are possible. I know because I have led the process of successful problem solving through community engagement, partnership development and focusing on areas of agreement. Leading successful problem-solving efforts is what excites me about local government.”
Please join me in voting for Jennifer Boyer.
Anne Banks
Bozeman
