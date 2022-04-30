In my prior employment I routinely interacted with two candidates currently running for Gallatin County Attorney, Bjorn Boyer and Audrey Cromwell. Each was pleasant to interact with and had timely filings for the court. Audrey usually brought documents for her family law cases — divorces, child custody cases or for misdemeanor criminal cases that were on appeal to district court. She was their defense attorney. Bjorn on the other had is a deputy Gallatin County attorney. He brought documents to be filed in felony criminal cases. That's his caseload, prosecuting felony criminals.
Bjorn Boyer has been a prosecuting attorney for Gallatin County Attorney's Office for more than seven years. He is a skilled prosecutor handling homicides, sexual assaults, domestic violence cases, child sexual abuse, felony DUIs and child neglect cases. Audrey says that if elected she will "earn your trust." Bjorn has already earned our trust by being a dedicated public servant for years, doing the hard work on hard cases that most people don't even want to think about. But Bjorn thinks about them because that is his job as a deputy county attorney.
The Gallatin County Attorney's Office has a staff of dedicated attorneys working for the good of this county to prosecute criminals. If Audrey wanted to prosecute criminals she could have applied for the job years ago. But that's not what she did. She is a domestic law attorney. By her own admission she was only a student prosecutor for one year in 2009. She wants to start at the top of the ladder, without the experience that Bjorn Boyer already has.
Years ago, a friend needed advice on a divorce attorney. I suggest Audrey. I would never recommend a divorce attorney as a prosecutor. Please vote for Bjorn for Gallatin County attorney.
