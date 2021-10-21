Support Local Journalism


My calling has been dedicated to attending to the health and welfare of animals throughout my life as a veterinarian. I have tried my best to provide diagnostics, medicinal and other surgical therapies in the humble care or comfort of my patients. I feel privileged to have practiced my calling. 

I have known Mitzi (Magdalena) Bowen for greater than 20 years. The first time I met her was on an emergency call on a Sunday morning for an old and ill stray dog she and her family found trapped in a creek. She asked me to do whatever was necessary to help this wonderful dog. 

In that moment, she exemplified the character of a person of integrity. She accepted the responsibiloity of the care of life of an old stray dog. I have witnessed her compassion and dedication as the standing master and it is beyond reproach; compassion for the victim and dedication to justice. I believe this is Mitzi's calling, to ensure the continuing equality of constitutional rights and justice meted out to ensure our community protection.

I recognize the gravity of the decision of your vote. It is with understanding that I encourage you to support Mitzi Bowen. Her courage of conviction, empathy, justice and integrity is second to none.  

Douglas Rains

Bozeman

