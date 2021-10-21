Letter to the editor: Bowen's dedication to justice will serve us well Douglas Rains Oct 21, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save My calling has been dedicated to attending to the health and welfare of animals throughout my life as a veterinarian. I have tried my best to provide diagnostics, medicinal and other surgical therapies in the humble care or comfort of my patients. I feel privileged to have practiced my calling. I have known Mitzi (Magdalena) Bowen for greater than 20 years. The first time I met her was on an emergency call on a Sunday morning for an old and ill stray dog she and her family found trapped in a creek. She asked me to do whatever was necessary to help this wonderful dog. In that moment, she exemplified the character of a person of integrity. She accepted the responsibiloity of the care of life of an old stray dog. I have witnessed her compassion and dedication as the standing master and it is beyond reproach; compassion for the victim and dedication to justice. I believe this is Mitzi's calling, to ensure the continuing equality of constitutional rights and justice meted out to ensure our community protection.I recognize the gravity of the decision of your vote. It is with understanding that I encourage you to support Mitzi Bowen. Her courage of conviction, empathy, justice and integrity is second to none. Douglas RainsBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mitzi Bowen Calling Justice Dedication Compassion Work Medicine Politics Law Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Hanrahan, James M. Posted: 1 a.m. Braverman, Lonna Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: Morrison will bring leadership, passion to commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bozeman's special tradition of collaboration in music Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Herrington a highly qualified judge for Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back