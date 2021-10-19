Support Local Journalism


Magdalena “Mitzi” Bowen is an exceptional candidate for the new position of a second Bozeman Municipal Court Judge.

Her local experience in private practice and as the Gallatin District Court’s Standing Master for the past 10 years has provided her with a wealth of experience and understanding of the varied residents of Bozeman and the needs of our community. I have known Mitzi for four decades and have found her to be a person of strong ethical character, who is thoughtful, smart and fair. She also is energetic, positive and is committed to providing accessibility and respect to all.

I encourage you to carefully look at Mitzi Bowen’s platform and qualifications and ask you to cast your vote for her for municipal court judge. She will be an excellent overseer of our local court and community!

Diane Donnelly

Bozeman

