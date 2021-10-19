Letter to the editor: Bowen would be an excellent municipal court judge Diane Donnelly Oct 19, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Magdalena “Mitzi” Bowen is an exceptional candidate for the new position of a second Bozeman Municipal Court Judge.Her local experience in private practice and as the Gallatin District Court’s Standing Master for the past 10 years has provided her with a wealth of experience and understanding of the varied residents of Bozeman and the needs of our community. I have known Mitzi for four decades and have found her to be a person of strong ethical character, who is thoughtful, smart and fair. She also is energetic, positive and is committed to providing accessibility and respect to all. I encourage you to carefully look at Mitzi Bowen’s platform and qualifications and ask you to cast your vote for her for municipal court judge. She will be an excellent overseer of our local court and community! Diane DonnellyBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Magdalena Bowen Law Experience Mitzi Bowen Judge Gallatin District Court Bozeman Municipal Court Resident Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Lack of leadership to blame for COVID-19 surge Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Madgic has the right experience for city commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham committed to making Bozeman better Posted: 12 a.m. Three names on ballot for Bozeman's second full-time city judge Posted: Oct. 17, 2021 City to hold roundtable on equity, inequality in Bozeman Posted: Oct. 17, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back