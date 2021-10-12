Support Local Journalism


As a fourth generation Montanan that has known Magdalena Mitzi Bowen since high school, I know that she is the right person to become a municipal court judge. We are fortunate to have had her working for families as the first standing master supporting our three district judges in charge of adjudicating family law cases. For the last 10 years she has brought fairness, compassion and solutions to some of the most difficult cases to adjudicate, often with insufficient resources and very tight deadlines.

We are fortunate to have had Magdalena working for justice and should take this opportunity to ensure that she continues to do so. Her over 30 years of experience as a civil attorney and standing master, and her knowledge of our community is unique. She brings qualities of compassion, empathy and caring in addition to her commitment to upholding the law. She is not only an advocate for just family law but she has wide experience as a criminal defense attorney. She is committed to continuing to serve our community and has the experience to deal with the range of cases that come before a municipal court judge.

Vote for Magdalena and our community will be served by someone who has the experience and dedication to do right for all.

Deborah Hines

Bozeman

