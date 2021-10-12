Letter to the editor: Bowen will serve community well, deserves vote Deborah Hines Oct 12, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As a fourth generation Montanan that has known Magdalena Mitzi Bowen since high school, I know that she is the right person to become a municipal court judge. We are fortunate to have had her working for families as the first standing master supporting our three district judges in charge of adjudicating family law cases. For the last 10 years she has brought fairness, compassion and solutions to some of the most difficult cases to adjudicate, often with insufficient resources and very tight deadlines.We are fortunate to have had Magdalena working for justice and should take this opportunity to ensure that she continues to do so. Her over 30 years of experience as a civil attorney and standing master, and her knowledge of our community is unique. She brings qualities of compassion, empathy and caring in addition to her commitment to upholding the law. She is not only an advocate for just family law but she has wide experience as a criminal defense attorney. She is committed to continuing to serve our community and has the experience to deal with the range of cases that come before a municipal court judge. Vote for Magdalena and our community will be served by someone who has the experience and dedication to do right for all. Deborah HinesBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Magdalena Mitzi Bowen Law Compassion Community Judge Family Law Montanan District Judge Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Madgic has the experience the city commission needs Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Courts bond an important investment for Gallatin County Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: A better solution for replacing Gallatin County's courts building Posted: 12 a.m. With recreational cannabis sales approaching, Bozeman takes a look at where the businesses can exist Posted: Oct. 10, 2021 Editorial: Gallatin County is in dire need of a new courts building. Your vote will help. Posted: Oct. 10, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will you vote for in the race for Bozeman mayor? You voted: Terry Cunningham Brian LaMeres Chris Brizzolara Vote View Results Back