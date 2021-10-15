Letter to the editor: Bowen will be an advocate for court access, openness Peter Jacoby and Jeanne Wagner Oct 15, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We are writing to support the candidacy of Mitzi Bowen for Bozeman Municipal Court Judge. We have known Mitzi for many years and know her to be caring and compassionate with tireless commitment to anything she undertakes.Mitzi has been the Standing Master in Gallatin County District Court since 2010. She is able to make difficult decisions and treats everyone in her courtroom with respect and dignity. She will be an advocate for access to the court and to open and honest processes. Please give Magdalena "Mitzi" Bowen your support for this important position. Peter Jacoby and Jeanne WagnerBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mitzi Bowen Magdalena Bowen Court Law Candidacy Gallatin County District Court Letter Support Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Herrington has shown grit, grace while serving us Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Fiber optic lines will end up where the money is Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Herrington tough but fair, should be retained as judge Posted: 12 a.m. Four vying for new Gallatin County District Court judge position Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Herrington the right choice for city judge position Posted: Oct. 14, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will you vote for in the race for Bozeman mayor? You voted: Terry Cunningham Brian LaMeres Chris Brizzolara Vote View Results Back