We are writing to support the candidacy of Mitzi Bowen for Bozeman Municipal Court Judge. We have known Mitzi for many years and know her to be caring and compassionate with tireless commitment to anything she undertakes.

Mitzi has been the Standing Master in Gallatin County District Court since 2010. She is able to make difficult decisions and treats everyone in her courtroom with respect and dignity. She will be an advocate for access to the court and to open and honest processes.

Please give Magdalena "Mitzi" Bowen your support for this important position.

Peter Jacoby and Jeanne Wagner

Bozeman

