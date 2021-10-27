Letter to the editor: Bowen the wrong choice for municipal court judge Amanda Martin-Fowler Oct 27, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The citizens of Gallatin County should vote “No” to electing Magdalena “Mitzi” Bowen to the position of Municipal Court Judge. Mitzi Bowen is neither competent nor capable of managing a position of such great power. She has caused catastrophic damage to the lives of hundreds of parents and innocent children who sought her protection from abusive situations.I have had the unfortunate experience of being prey to Mitzi Bowen and have witnessed her arrogant indifference toward her obligation to follow due process of Montana law. It is well known that Mitzi Bowen is a retaliatory predator, not a reputable professional. While she may have been endorsed by those who share similar traits, word on the street tells the truth. It is also well known that any attempt to expose Mitzi Bowen’s misconduct and neglect of her sworn duties as standing master in Family Court, is met with unlimited retaliatory tactics designed to devastate and silence. Mitzi Bowen is an expert in abuse by proxy. She can best be described as a gangster-like bully who has used her position of judicial power to directly harm those she promised to protect. As one of the hundreds of victims of Mitzi Bowen’s judicial misconduct who has suffered and whose children have suffered irreversible damages, I ask everyone to stand up and stop the promotion of Mitzi Bowen to a higher position of judicial power. Amanda Martin-Fowler Manhattan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mitzi Bowen Law Judge Misconduct Indifference Duty Bully Promotion Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Wambsgans will be a pillar of justice for Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Innovative, creative solutions needed for Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Madgic, Coburn, Cunningham should stay on commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Reconnect with the spirit of the great experiment Posted: 12 a.m. Legislative counsel to investigate AG's dispute with Helena hospital Posted: Oct. 26, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back