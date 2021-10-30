Support Local Journalism


When you work with someone, you know what kind of a person they really are. I have worked as a legal assistant with many attorneys in Bozeman for over 30 years. I personally know Magdalena “Mitzi” Bowen as a friend and have worked in the law office with her for many years and I am voting for her — because I know who she really is.

Magdalena Bowen is not only qualified to be the Bozeman Municipal Court Judge because of her extensive legal experience, but because she is one of the most caring and compassionate people I know. Mitzi is empathetic to each situation and listens with an open mind and an open heart. A reputable and honest character defines the essence of who she is. As the current Gallatin District Court Standing Master, she hands down numerous decisions that are fair and just within the scope of the law, keeping the best interest of children and families. Mitzi will carry these qualities of integrity and legal experience as city judge.

Heaven forbid that one of your children or grandchildren someday stands before a judge. That judge will have the power to determine your child’s future. What kind of person do you want to be in that position to make that decision? I hope that your child’s fate would be in the hands of a reputable and caring judge like Magdalena Bowen.

I am voting for Magdalena Bowen for the Bozeman Municipal Court judge and I encourage you to also vote for her. She is the most qualified candidate and is the best choice for Bozeman.

Shirley Robinett Knighton

Bozeman

