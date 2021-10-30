Letter to the editor: Bowen the right pick for municipal court judge Shirley Robinett Knighton Oct 30, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save When you work with someone, you know what kind of a person they really are. I have worked as a legal assistant with many attorneys in Bozeman for over 30 years. I personally know Magdalena “Mitzi” Bowen as a friend and have worked in the law office with her for many years and I am voting for her — because I know who she really is.Magdalena Bowen is not only qualified to be the Bozeman Municipal Court Judge because of her extensive legal experience, but because she is one of the most caring and compassionate people I know. Mitzi is empathetic to each situation and listens with an open mind and an open heart. A reputable and honest character defines the essence of who she is. As the current Gallatin District Court Standing Master, she hands down numerous decisions that are fair and just within the scope of the law, keeping the best interest of children and families. Mitzi will carry these qualities of integrity and legal experience as city judge. Heaven forbid that one of your children or grandchildren someday stands before a judge. That judge will have the power to determine your child’s future. What kind of person do you want to be in that position to make that decision? I hope that your child’s fate would be in the hands of a reputable and caring judge like Magdalena Bowen.I am voting for Magdalena Bowen for the Bozeman Municipal Court judge and I encourage you to also vote for her. She is the most qualified candidate and is the best choice for Bozeman. Shirley Robinett KnightonBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mitzi Magdalena Bowen Judge Law Experience Decision Kind Bozeman Municipal Court Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Pomeroy has earned the right to continue serving Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Morrison will bring fresh perspective to commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Herrington fair, consistent, should remain as judge Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Coburn thoughtful, open-minded, deserves support Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Herrington the best candidate for municipal judge Posted: Oct. 29, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will win the World Series? You voted: Atlanta Houston Vote View Results Back