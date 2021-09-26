Letter to the editor: Bowen the right choice for Municipal Court judge Pamela Poon Sep 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As a Municipal Court judge, Magdalena “Mitzi” Bowen will be hard-working, compassionate and fair.In the past 18 years, I have had the honor of knowing Magdalena “Mitzi” Bowen as an office mate, a fellow civil attorney, and as a district court standing master handling family law cases. As a result of her excellence as a civil litigator, Mitzi was chosen by our three district court judges to be our first standing master in charge of family law matters. She was tasked with adjudicating a backlog of family law cases which she did admirably. Mitzi cares deeply about the law and understands that she is making decisions that greatly affect people’s everyday lives. She is known for her patience and care when people appear before her without an attorney. Mitzi’s previous experience as an advocate in family law matters and as a criminal defense attorney will serve her well in our municipal court. As a product of Bozeman schools and a graduate of MSU, Mitzi was raised in our community and deserves a chance to continue to serve all of us. Pamela Poon,Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mitzi Family Law District Court Law Work Legislation Civil Law Magdalena Bowen Attorney Defense Attorney Backlog Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Bozeman short applications for new citizen advisory boards Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Government needs to take action on climate change Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Coburn a great leader for Bozeman, deserves support Posted: 12 a.m. Arguments on temporary block of abortion restrictions Posted: 4:28 p.m. Herzberg, Gary Gilbert Posted: Sep. 25, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you think all vaccinated adults should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back