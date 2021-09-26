Support Local Journalism


As a Municipal Court judge, Magdalena “Mitzi” Bowen will be hard-working, compassionate and fair.

In the past 18 years, I have had the honor of knowing Magdalena “Mitzi” Bowen as an office mate, a fellow civil attorney, and as a district court standing master handling family law cases. As a result of her excellence as a civil litigator, Mitzi was chosen by our three district court judges to be our first standing master in charge of family law matters. She was tasked with adjudicating a backlog of family law cases which she did admirably.

Mitzi cares deeply about the law and understands that she is making decisions that greatly affect people’s everyday lives. She is known for her patience and care when people appear before her without an attorney. Mitzi’s previous experience as an advocate in family law matters and as a criminal defense attorney will serve her well in our municipal court. As a product of Bozeman schools and a graduate of MSU, Mitzi was raised in our community and deserves a chance to continue to serve all of us.

Pamela Poon,

Bozeman

