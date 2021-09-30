Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Judge Magdalena (“Mitzi”) C. Bowen is a candidate for the second position of municipal court judge for the city of Bozeman. I have known Judge Bowen for almost 30 years in the context of the legal profession and as a close friend. She has lived and worked in our community most of her life, graduating from Bozeman High School and Montana State University. She received her law degree from the University of Colorado, and clerked for the Colorado Court of Appeals before beginning her law practice.

After practicing law for many years in Bozeman, Judge Bowen was chosen by the district court judges as the standing master for their court, hearing, deciding cases and issuing orders. She brought to this position a wealth of professionalism, educational and life experience, respect from her legal peers and the community at large, and acquired wisdom, along with her innate sense and understanding of the law. Judge Bowen has served this community in her position as judge for the last 11 years, as well during her entire legal career.

As an officer of the court, Judge Bowen’s track record in the legal profession indicates the highest level of competency, consistency and integrity. Our community is growing and expanding, so we require someone such as Judge Bowen who has the ability to see and understand what is necessary administratively as well as judicially, while also possessing the ability to effectively address these issues as they arise. Her work sitting on the legal bench presiding over cases before her has been excellent.

Judge Bowen is truly the most qualified candidate for the position of municipal court judge, and she is worthy of your support. I urge you to cast your vote for Judge Bowen and allow her to continue to serve our community.

Carolyn S. Parker

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe