Letter to the editor: Bowen the most qualified candidate for judge seat

Carolyn S. Parker
Sep 30, 2021

Judge Magdalena ("Mitzi") C. Bowen is a candidate for the second position of municipal court judge for the city of Bozeman. I have known Judge Bowen for almost 30 years in the context of the legal profession and as a close friend. She has lived and worked in our community most of her life, graduating from Bozeman High School and Montana State University. She received her law degree from the University of Colorado, and clerked for the Colorado Court of Appeals before beginning her law practice.

After practicing law for many years in Bozeman, Judge Bowen was chosen by the district court judges as the standing master for their court, hearing, deciding cases and issuing orders. She brought to this position a wealth of professionalism, educational and life experience, respect from her legal peers and the community at large, and acquired wisdom, along with her innate sense and understanding of the law. Judge Bowen has served this community in her position as judge for the last 11 years, as well during her entire legal career. As an officer of the court, Judge Bowen's track record in the legal profession indicates the highest level of competency, consistency and integrity.

Our community is growing and expanding, so we require someone such as Judge Bowen who has the ability to see and understand what is necessary administratively as well as judicially, while also possessing the ability to effectively address these issues as they arise. Her work sitting on the legal bench presiding over cases before her has been excellent.

Judge Bowen is truly the most qualified candidate for the position of municipal court judge, and she is worthy of your support. I urge you to cast your vote for Judge Bowen and allow her to continue to serve our community.

Carolyn S. Parker
Bozeman