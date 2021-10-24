Letter to the editor: Bowen the most experienced candidate for judge John Nesbitt Oct 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I encourage my fellow citizens to vote for Magdalena (Mitzi) Bowen for Bozeman Municipal Court Judge. "Mitzi" is the acting standing master for the 18th Judicial District Court and has done an excellent job over many years adjudicating a voluminous amount of high conflict domestic relations cases. In this highly charged context Standing Master Bowen displays a polite, respectful and professional attitude towards the parties and counsel that appear before her. Standing Master Bowen has earned the respect of the attorneys and litigants appearing before her — not simply demanded it. Prior to being appointed the 18th Judicial District Standing Master Mrs. Bowen had a thriving legal practice/law office. There is no question that Standing Master Bowen is the most experienced and most professional applicant seeking the municipal court judge position. A vote for Standing Master Bowen as municipal court judge is a vote for justice, professionalism and experience. John Nesbitt, Esq.Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Standing Master Bowen Mitzi Magdalena Judge Law Fellow Citizen Respect Applicant Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section People in business for Oct. 24, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bowen has done a difficult, often thankless job well Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Morrison's perspective will boost city commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Pomeroy has the commitment needed for commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Neumann a tested leader who would represent us well Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back