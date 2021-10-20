Support Local Journalism


I am a Vietnam infantry recon combat Army veteran. I also suffer from PTSD. When I was going through my divorce, I was fortunate to find Magdalena “Mitzi” Bowen, an attorney who truly cared about my situation. Mitzi is a hard working, brilliant, professional and meticulous attorney but she is also compassionate with a high level of emotional intelligence. She not only helped me with legal matters, but more importantly, with my life and my well being.

While she was my attorney for a short period of time, I consider her a lifetime friend. Mitzi is willing to give her time and expertise to help people in difficult situations and I credit her for recognizing my struggles and helping me find a way to move forward during such a dark time of my life. She stood up for me and fought for what was right when no on else would and truly saved my life. Because of these unique qualities, I have no doubt that Mitzi is the best candidate for Bozeman municipal judge.

Ron Kilwein

Bozeman

