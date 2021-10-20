Letter to the editor: Bowen the best candidate for municipal court judge Ron Kilwein Oct 20, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am a Vietnam infantry recon combat Army veteran. I also suffer from PTSD. When I was going through my divorce, I was fortunate to find Magdalena “Mitzi” Bowen, an attorney who truly cared about my situation. Mitzi is a hard working, brilliant, professional and meticulous attorney but she is also compassionate with a high level of emotional intelligence. She not only helped me with legal matters, but more importantly, with my life and my well being. While she was my attorney for a short period of time, I consider her a lifetime friend. Mitzi is willing to give her time and expertise to help people in difficult situations and I credit her for recognizing my struggles and helping me find a way to move forward during such a dark time of my life. She stood up for me and fought for what was right when no on else would and truly saved my life. Because of these unique qualities, I have no doubt that Mitzi is the best candidate for Bozeman municipal judge. Ron KilweinBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mitzi Veteran Magdalena Bowen Military Law Combat Recon Attorney Judge Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Madgic knows Bozeman's challenges, deserves support Posted: 12:15 a.m. Letter to the editor: Morrison will work to make sure everyone can thrive in Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham a tireless advocate for the outdoors Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Herrington an asset to municipal court, veterans Posted: 12 a.m. Memo: GOP leadership limited in election integrity investigation Posted: 3:45 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back