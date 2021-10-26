Letter to the editor: Bowen shouldn't be on the bench, retain Herrington Jody Willson Palmer Oct 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am deeply concerned about Magdalena “Mitzi” Bowen’s candidacy for Gallatin County Municipal Judge. Bowen is incompetently performing her current role as family court standing master. She is many months behind in her cases, allowing children to languish in abusive homes sustaining long-term psychological damage. Bowen fails to learn the facts of her cases or engage in rigorous legal analysis expected of a judge, instead taking shortcuts by using imaginary facts and declining to review relevant law, resulting in ineffective decisions that increase litigation for the parties. If Bowen cannot manage her current courtroom, how will she manage as municipal judge?As a decades-long attorney and advocate for women and children, I am baffled by progressives’ support for this candidate who demonstrates no progressive values. Her actions reflect the opposite of the “three pillars” comprising her platform: “breaking down barriers to legal access, impartial application of law, and community safety.” With a flippantly out-of-touch air, Bowen instructs impoverished litigants to “get an attorney,” just as Marie Antoinette callously directed the peasants without bread, “Let them eat cake!” By many accounts, Bowen is known to favor parties whose attorney she “likes,” which is lazy decision-making and antithetical to impartial justice. She’s chastised a female for seeking a police escort when facing a frightening, abusive man and ordered that an alleged rapist be permitted to visit his victim’s home twice per week to exchange children. Bowen has permitted racist dog whistles to be bandied about in her cases and reportedly neglected to provide requested disability accommodations to disabled parties. Dozens of attorneys and litigants who have suffered these deleterious actions fear speaking out because they don’t trust Bowen to restrain herself from vindictively harming their careers or taking their children. Bowen should not be on the bench.Please retain Judge Herrington. Jody Willson Palmer Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Herrington Magdalena Bowen Law Attorney Litigant Litigation Judge Marie Antoinette Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Coburn should continue on Bozeman City Commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Morrison's campaign a shift in local politics Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Gov. Gianforte's hypocritical stance on mandates Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: County, state jeopardizing lives of grizzly bears Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham a true public servant, deserves vote Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back